Annabellum: The Curse of Salem

Kate Ross
Contributor
New scary doll movie Annabellum: The Curse of Salem official trailer is here! The film is directed by Craig Rees who can be seen in (Lake Alice) and who recently starred along side Barbara Nedeljajova (Hostel) and Keeley Hazell, in the movie “Whispers”. Annabellum is written by Carl Rees, and stars Liam Clarke, (Vikings’)Andrew James mead (Home and Away) the film is out August 3rd in the U.K. and August 24th USA. And will be released in over sixty countries in October.

 

 

 

 

https://www.joblo.com/horror-movies/news/exclusive-annabellum-the-curse-of-salem-trailer
