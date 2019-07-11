Edinburgh Film Festival Coverage International News Manga Weird Reviews Weird News How ScreenAnarchy Works
MARY: RLJE Films Acquires Sea-Faring Thriller Starring Gary Oldman And Emily Mortimer
RLJE Films have acquired Michael Goi's thriller Mary for theatrical and digital distribution this October. Mary will have its world premiere at FrightFest in August.
Michael Goi is returning to feature film making with this new thriller. Honing his craft directing for television the bulk of his work has been as a cinematographer for shows like American Horror Story, Swamp Thing and Salem. He also worked on The Town That Dreaded Sundown which was very, very pretty as well.
Mary was written by Anthony Jaswinski (The Shallows and Kristy).
RLJE Films has acquired the terrifying thriller MARY from Tooley Entertainment and Entertainment One (eOne). Written by Anthony Jaswinski (The Shallows) and directed by Michael Goi (American Horror Story), the film stars Academy Award Winner Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour), Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns), Owen Teague (IT), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (Windows), Jennifer Esposito (Crash) and Stefanie Scott (Insidious The Last Key). MARY will be released In theaters, On Demand and Digital HD on October 11, 2019.“We couldn’t have asked for a more talented cast,” said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer for RLJE Films. “Gary Oldman and Emily Mortimer bring stellar performances. The film will thrill audiences, keeping them at the edge of their seats.”In MARY, David (Oldman) is a struggling blue-collar captain looking to make a better life for his family. Strangely drawn to an abandoned ship named ‘Mary” that is up for auction, David impulsively buys the boat, believing it will be his family’s ticket to happiness and prosperity. But soon after they embark on their maiden journey, strange and frightening events begin to terrorize David and his family, causing them to turn on one another. With tensions high, the ship drifts off course, and it becomes horrifyingly clear that the family is being lured to an even greater evil waiting for them at sea.MARY was produced by Tucker Tooley (Den of Thieves), Scott Lambert (The Silence) D. Scott Lumpkin (The Foreigner), Alexandra Milchan (The Wolf of Wall Street) and Earl Mason McGowin. The dealwas negotiated by Ward and Jess De Leo for RLJE Films as well as eOne’s Rosalind Read and Tooley on behalf of the filmmakers.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.