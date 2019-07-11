MARY: RLJE Films Acquires Sea-Faring Thriller Starring Gary Oldman And Emily Mortimer

RLJE Films have acquired Michael Goi's thriller Mary for theatrical and digital distribution this October. Mary will have its world premiere at FrightFest in August.

Michael Goi is returning to feature film making with this new thriller. Honing his craft directing for television the bulk of his work has been as a cinematographer for shows like American Horror Story, Swamp Thing and Salem. He also worked on The Town That Dreaded Sundown which was very, very pretty as well.

Mary was written by Anthony Jaswinski (The Shallows and Kristy).