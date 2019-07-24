Fantasia 2019: Award Winners Announced, IDOL Takes Top Prize

NEW FLESH AWARD – Debut Films

The New Flesh Jury, presided over by Onur Tukel (director, screenwriter, actor, painter), and comprised of Jonathan Barkan (Editor-in-chief, Dread Central), Ariel Fisher (writer, editor, podcaster), Susan Curran (COO, A71 Entertainment), and Kyle Greenberg (Director of theatrical marketing and distribution, Gunpowder & Sky), awarded the following prizes:

NEW FLESH AWARD – Debut Films

New Flesh Award for Best First Feature

WHY WON’T YOU JUST DIE!

"Kirill Sokolov breathes new life into seemingly familiar material, offering up a sharp, witty, and twisted black comedy. This splatterpunk feature debut goes beyond the subgenre’s framework to blend elements of classic Noir cinema, Western visual tropes, and cinematography reminiscent of Bruno Delbonel’s work on Amélie. This small team has put together an expertly-crafted film that defies expectations at every turn, which is why we are awarding WHY WON’T YOU JUST DIE! the New Flesh Award for Best First Feature.”

Special Mention

MAGGIE

“A lost ring, a set of anonymous sex x-rays, spontaneous sinkholes, a relationship that ends because of a precarious flight of stairs… all of it converging to form a charming parable about life. It’s existential and adorable. It’s fanciful and funny. It’s narrated by a catfish. It signals the arrival of a very talented director, whose work I'm going to be following closely. Yi Ok-seop is a filmmaker with a very distinct voice.”

Special Mention

ANOTHER CHILD

“Beautifully written. Beautifully acted. Masterfully directed, ANOTHER CHILD is about two families who are struggling through an unexpected pregnancy that threatens to break their homes apart. This small foetus struggling to stay alive becomes a symbol of destruction, futility, and, of course, hope. It focuses on the women of the story, two mothers and two daughters, and beautifully balances conflict and empathy. It’s the kind of movie that will have you laughing out loud in one scene and crying like a baby in the next.”