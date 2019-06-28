This September Arrow Video Will Set Fire To Your Bank Balance With Bava And More
Here we go again, Arrow Video has unveiled their September release lineup and it's a doozy.
Fans in the US have a trio of new special editions to look forward to, while UK get one helluva box set. First of all, both North American and UK will get a brand new edition of Wes Craven's The Hills Have Eyes Part 2 and video store stalwart, The Prey. US/CAN fans only will have a chance to own Aldo Lado's classic giallo, Who Saw Her Die? for the first time on Blu-ray. The big release this month is the UK-only Mario Bava box set that includes nine of the master's classics. I know I'll be importing that one, for sure!
THE HILLS HAVE EYES (US/CAN/UK)
The hills are once again alive with the sound of screaming in Wes Craven’s hugely entertaining follow-up to his own groundbreaking 1977 The Hills Have Eyes.
A motocross team on their way to trial a new super-fuel head out across the desert lead by Rachel, who, unbeknownst to the rest of the group, is a survivor of the cannibal clan which menaced the Carter family several years before. Opting to take an ill-advised shortcut across the desert, the busload of youngsters drive straight into the path of the remnants of Rachel’s demented cannibal kin - the menacing Pluto, and a hulking, blood-hungry brute by the name of The Reaper.
Made by Wes Craven immediately prior to his smash-hit A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Hills Have Eyes Part II diverges from the grim tone of its predecessor in favour of fun action-horror thrills and spills replete with mutants, motorbikes, and - oh yes - dog flashbacks!
LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS
- Brand new 2K restoration from original film elements
- High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
- Original uncompressed mono audio
- Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- Brand new audio commentary with The Hysteria Continues
- Blood, Sand, and Fire: The Making of The Hills Have Eyes Part II - brand new making-of documentary featuring interviews with actor Michael Berryman, actress Janus Blythe, production designer Dominick Bruno, composer Harry Manfredini and unit production manager/first assistant director John Callas
- Still gallery
- Original Theatrical Trailer
- 6 Postcards
- Reversible fold-out Poster
- Limited Edition 40-page booklet featuring new writing on the film by Amanda Reyes and an archival set visit from Fangoria
- Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Paul Shipper