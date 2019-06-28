This September Arrow Video Will Set Fire To Your Bank Balance With Bava And More

WHO SAW HER DIE? (US/CAN)

Former Bond star George Lazenby (On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, The Man from Hong Kong) headlines this classic giallo directed by Aldo Lado (Short Night of Glass Dolls, Night Train Murders) ¬–as compelling for its haunting atmosphere, twists and turns as for its parallels with another great Venetian horror/thriller – Nicolas Roeg’s Don’t Look Now.

Sculptor Franco Serpieri (Lazenby) welcomes Roberta (Nicoletta Elmi, Deep Red) – his young daughter from a failed marriage – to Venice, unaware that a disturbed child-killer is stalking the city’s canals. When Roberta’s body is found floating face-down in the river, the lives of Franco and his estranged wife Elizabeth (Anita Strindberg, The Case of the Scorpion’s Tail) are ripped asunder. Desperate for vengeance, Franco turns detective in a bid to track down his daughter’s killer, and in the process unearths shocking evidence of depravity and corruption which implicates some of the most respected figures in Venetian society.

Released at the height of the giallo boom, this gripping mystery thriller boasts some of the most iconic names associated with the genre on both sides of the camera. Co-starring Dominique Boschero (The Iguana with the Tongue of Fire) and Adolfo Celi (Thunderball), and featuring one of the all-time greatest scores from maestro Ennio Morricone (What Have You Done to Solange?), Who Saw Her Die? thrills anew in its high definition debut.

SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS

• Brand new 2K restoration of the full-length Italian version of the film from the original 35mm camera negative

• High Definition Blu-ray™ (1080p) presentation

• Uncompressed mono 1.0 LPCM audio

• Original English and Italian soundtracks, titles and credits

• Newly translated English subtitles for the Italian soundtrack

• Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the English soundtrack

• New audio commentary by author and critic Travis Crawford

• I Saw Her Die, a new video interview with director Aldo Lado

• Nicoletta, Child of Darkness, a new video interview with actress Nicoletta Elmi

• Once Upon a Time in Venice, a new video interview with co-writer Francesco Barilli

• Giallo in Venice, a new video interview with author and critic Michael Mackenzie

• Original Italian and English theatrical trailers

• Poster and fotobusta gallery

• Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Haunt Love