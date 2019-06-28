Oak Cliff Coverage Indie Videos Horror Movies Fantasy Movies Teaser Trailers How ScreenAnarchy Works

This September Arrow Video Will Set Fire To Your Bank Balance With Bava And More

Editor, U.S. ; Dallas, Texas (@HatefulJosh)
Here we go again, Arrow Video has unveiled their September release lineup and it's a doozy.

Fans in the US have a trio of new special editions to look forward to, while UK get one helluva box set. First of all, both North American and UK will get a brand new edition of Wes Craven's The Hills Have Eyes Part 2 and video store stalwart, The Prey. US/CAN fans only will have a chance to own Aldo Lado's classic giallo, Who Saw Her Die? for the first time on Blu-ray. The big release this month is the UK-only Mario Bava box set that includes nine of the master's classics. I know I'll be importing that one, for sure!

For more details and images, check out the gallery below

THE HILLS HAVE EYES (US/CAN/UK)

The hills are once again alive with the sound of screaming in Wes Craven’s hugely entertaining follow-up to his own groundbreaking 1977 The Hills Have Eyes.

A motocross team on their way to trial a new super-fuel head out across the desert lead by Rachel, who, unbeknownst to the rest of the group, is a survivor of the cannibal clan which menaced the Carter family several years before. Opting to take an ill-advised shortcut across the desert, the busload of youngsters drive straight into the path of the remnants of Rachel’s demented cannibal kin - the menacing Pluto, and a hulking, blood-hungry brute by the name of The Reaper.

Made by Wes Craven immediately prior to his smash-hit A Nightmare on Elm Street, The Hills Have Eyes Part II diverges from the grim tone of its predecessor in favour of fun action-horror thrills and spills replete with mutants, motorbikes, and - oh yes - dog flashbacks!

LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

  • Brand new 2K restoration from original film elements
  • High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation
  • Original uncompressed mono audio
  • Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • Brand new audio commentary with The Hysteria Continues
  • Blood, Sand, and Fire: The Making of The Hills Have Eyes Part II - brand new making-of documentary featuring interviews with actor Michael Berryman, actress Janus Blythe, production designer Dominick Bruno, composer Harry Manfredini and unit production manager/first assistant director John Callas
  • Still gallery
  • Original Theatrical Trailer
  • 6 Postcards
  • Reversible fold-out Poster
  • Limited Edition 40-page booklet featuring new writing on the film by Amanda Reyes and an archival set visit from Fangoria
  • Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Paul Shipper

