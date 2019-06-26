London Indian FF Coverage Weird Videos Anime All News Fantasy Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content

"Tales from the Dead Zone" starring Corey Feldman and WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'The Hitman' Hart is coming soon!

Kim Sønderholm
Contributor
1
 Sign-In to Vote
"Tales from the Dead Zone" starring Corey Feldman and WWE Hall of Famer Bret 'The Hitman' Hart is coming soon!

A Medical Examiner conducting autopsies on victims of a horrible car crash, imagines how they may have lived their lives.

"Tales from the Dead Zone" is written and directed by Barry J. Gillis, while starring Bret Hart, Corey Feldman, Kim Sønderholm, Tom Malloy, Gabriel Jarret, Len J. Phillips, Dakota House. Terrence Van Camp, Madison Nyenhuis, Maria J. Parker, Ken F. Campbell, Dori Book, Ramez Fawzy, Charlene Michalko, Alice Creed, Holly Reiter, Herb Stanley. Trailer Voice Over: Scott Fortney

Stories in the Anthology include, Legend of the Peoples Demon, Rope a Dope, Inside the Room, and L.J.'s Finest Hour.

"Tales from the Dead Zone" is in the works and is set for release in 2020. Meanwhile, Gillis' latest film "House of Many Sorrows" has been picked up for worldwide distribution and will be released later this year - more on that when details are out!

VISIT THE OFFICIAL WEBSITE AT: https://www.talesfromthedeadzone.com/

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
1980s80sbret hartbret the hitman hartchild starcorey feldmanhorrorhorror anthologieshorror anthologyindependent horrorindiehorrorwwe
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2019 ScreenAnarchy LLC.