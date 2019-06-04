SATANIC PANIC: RLJE Films Picks up Chelsea Stardust's Horror Flick, Plans September Release

Chelsea Stardust's Satanic Panic just had its world premiere at the Overlook Film Festival and if our American friends were wondering when they would be able to see it, we have news.

...a pizza delivery girl at the end of her financial rope has to fight for her life – and her tips – when her last order of the night turns out to be for high society Satanists in need of a virgin sacrifice.

RLJE Films swooped in and picked up the rights for the film based on a story by Mohawk's Grady Hendrix and We Are Still Here's Ted Geoghegan and will deliver it to U.S. cinemas and VOD and Digital HD on September 6th.

RLJE FILMS ACQUIRES FANGORIA’s “SATANIC PANIC”

From the Producers of “Bone Tomahawk” and “Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich”

LOS ANGELES, June 4, 2019 – RLJE Films (NASDAQ: RLJE) has acquired the highly anticipated horror film SATANIC PANIC. The latest in the line-up from the recently re-launched FANGORIA, and based on a story by Grady Hendrix (Mohawk) and Ted Geoghegan (We Are Still Here), the film was written by Hendrix and directed by Chelsea Stardust (Hulu’s “Into the Dark”). SATANIC PANIC stars Hayley Griffith (The Drew), Ruby Modine (Happy Death Day), Michael Polish (Before I Wake), Jerry O’Connell (“Billions”) and Rebecca Romijn (X-Men Franchise). The film will be released in theaters and on VOD and Digital HD on September 6, 2019.

“We could not be more excited to be releasing the instant classic, SATANIC PANIC,” said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer of RLJE Films. “Chelsea Stardust is a filmmaker on the rise and we know audiences will line up to see this completely original and wild film from FANGORIA.”

SATANIC PANIC world premiered at this year’s Overlook Film Festival. It was produced by Dallas Sonnier, Adam Goldworm (My Friend Dahmer) and Amanda Presmyk (Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich).

Charles Dorfman and David Gilbery are executive producers for Media Finance Capital. Phil Nobile Jr. (Horror Noire) and Danielle Cox (The Standoff at Sparrow Creek) are executive producers for FANGORIA.

The movie was negotiated by Ward and Jess De Leo for RLJE Films and Sonnier on behalf of the filmmakers. Double Dutch International is handling foreign sales of the film.