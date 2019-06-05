Neuchâtel 2019: Quentin Dupieux's DEERSKIN Chosen to Open Swiss Genre Festival

Fantaspoa Coverage Weird Features Indie News Festival Features Weird Reviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
NIFFF 2019: Jean Dujardin will open the NIFFF’s 19th edition with DEERSKINThe Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival (NIFFF) will kick off its 19th edition on July 5th, in the presence of the actor Jean Dujardin for the Swiss premiere of Quentin Dupieux’s latest film DEERSKIN (Swiss release: July 10th). A prominent figure of French auteur cinema (RUBBER, WRONG, KEEP AN EYE OUT) and electronic music — under the name MR. OIZO —, Quentin Dupieux is an unpredictable man. His unique personality allows him to create inimitably insane films filled with absurdist and surrealistic ideas.Quentin Dupieux is a one-of-a-kind filmmaker whose style is instantly recognizable. This jack of all trades likes to make fantastic cinema’s tropes his own before subtly turning them on their heads. Every one of his projects is a laboratory for experiments with narrative and visual tropes in the genre, to which he adds a comical surrealism that always hits the nail on the head. He has become a master of deconstructing traditional narratives in fantastic cinema. For his first horror film, he explores the disturbed mind of a character named Georges, played by the phenomenal Jean Dujardin, who hatches an evil plan with the help of his suede jacket. It is an exhilarating experience carried by a splendid cast.Jean Dujardin, the first French actor to receive an Oscar for best actor for his role in THE ARTIST, will rejoice the NIFFF with his presence. This major name in cinema, who came to work with prominent directors such as Bertrand Blier, Nicole Garcia, Michel Hazanavicius and Claude Lelouche, adds a brilliant performance to his career with Quentin Dupieux’s latest film.DEERSKIN will set the tone of this 19th edition (complete programme on June 20th), which will gather up the most innovative voices of contemporary fantastic cinema.