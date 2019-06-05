Neuchâtel 2019: Quentin Dupieux's DEERSKIN Chosen to Open Swiss Genre Festival

We are less than a month away from the 19th edition of the Neuchâtel International Fantastic Film Festival and they have announced their opening film.

Quentin Dupieux’s Deerskin has be chosen to open this year's festival. The French director of absurdist and surreal cinema is delving into horror for the first time. For this special occasion he has brought on board the amazing actor Jean Dujardin (The Artist and the OSS 117 films).

We have included the French trailer below. Sadly there are no subtitles for the moment.

The complete lineup for NIFFF will be announced on the 20th.