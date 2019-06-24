Edinburgh Film Festival Coverage Festival Videos Indie Reviews Hollywood Interviews Sci-Fi How ScreenAnarchy Works
MUTANT BLAST: Watch The Trailer For Portuguese Gorefest From BANANA MOTHERFUCKER Co-director
Portuguese filmmamker Fernando Alle first popped up on our radar a few years ago with a short film he co-directed called Banana Motherfucker, a story about cursed bananas, filled to the brim with gloriously gory practical effects.
A short time after that Alle began working on his debut feature length film, Mutant Blast, and it finally arrived in the Fall of 2018. Mutant Blast has been enjoying a healthy sprint on the festival circuit, starting back home in Portugal at MOTELX and on to Chatanooga, Blood Window Fest, picking up a couple awards at Fantaspoa, and will be playing this week at BiFan in Korea.
The first trailer for Mutant Blast is now here. Find it in all its head smashing and stabbing glory below.
Maria, a fearless soldier, and TS-347, a man with superhuman strength, are being pursued by a military cell responsible for scientific experiments that have resulted in a zombie apocalypse. On the way, they will meet Pedro, a man with few ambitions and a great hangover. Together, they will try to escape to a safe place, but complications will cross their paths in the form of a nuclear bomb.
Mutant Blast - Trailer from Alle Films on Vimeo.
