Exclusive RECOVERY Clip: It's Time to Discharge You

"Nothing means anything here."

That quote from the trailer for John Liang's Recovery also sums up the mood in our exclusive clip, which involves a gun, a shot, and a discharge. Here's the official synopsis:

In a drug treatment facility, Ronnie Price, a struggling addict and dangerous Afghanistan war hero (played by scream queen Stephanie Pearson) has dark dreams, and battles her own self-destructive and violent tendencies.

Take a look at the suggestive clip below, as well as the trailer. Recovery releases today (June 4, 2019) in the U.S. and Canada in-stores, digitally, and on demand.

