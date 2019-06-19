ELECTION NIGHT - Coming Soon: A Political, Home Invasion Horror!!!

ELECTION NIGHT is a politically inspired home invasion horror from Director Neil Monaghan.

It is the latest offering from Shooting Tiger Pictures and Suspicious Character Films.

Five friends hold an Election Night party in a politically divided Britain – A far Right party and a Far-Left party battle for control of Parliament whilst the threat of violent protest builds on the streets. Confident in the results the friends hold a gathering in their affluant home and await the results. When riots break out throughout London, there is a knock at the door and a plea for help, with one simple action their lives will be changed forever.

ELECTION NIGHT is Produced by Ben Pickering and Co-produced by Frazer Brown.

The film stars: Samantha Loxley, Rebecca Ferdinando, Sean Cronin, Gary Grant, Eke Chukwu, Leah Baskaran, Julian Seager and David Alwyn.