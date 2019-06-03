CHASING THE DRAGON II: WILD WILD BUNCH: Tony Leung Triggers an Explosive Birthday Bash in Exclusive Clip from Wong Jing's Triad Sequel

Legendary director Wong Jing (God of Gamblers, City Hunter) reteams with Jason Kwan once again to bring Hong Kong movie fans a second dose of gangland action in Chasing the Dragon II: Wild Wild Bunch, which opens in selected cinemas across North America on 7 June.

In 2017's Chasing the Dragon, Donnie Yen starred as legendary '60s drug lord Crippled Ho, clashing heads with Andy Lau, who reprised his role of the equally notorious corrupt cop, Lee Rock. Two years later, Chasing the Dragon II fast forwards to Hong Kong in the 1990s, where Tony Leung Ka Fai (Election, Jiang Hu: The Triad Zone) plays the leader of a human trafficking ring, whose gang is infiltrated by undercover cop (Louis Koo - Election 2, Drug War), after they start targeting the children of Hong Kong's most powerful families.

Again ripped from the headlines of real cases that shook the former British colony, Wong and Kwan deliver the kind of classic cocktail of high-action thrills that put Hong Kong cinema on the map.

The good people at Well Go USA have slipped us an exclusive clip from the film, to give you just a small taste of the bullet riddled mayhem in store. Check it out below, then find your nearest screening of Chasing the Dragon II: Wild Wild Bunch here.