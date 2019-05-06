THE CHILD REMAINS: Poster And Trailer Premiere For Canadian Horror Flick

So here is something new I discovered about my homeland Canada. Our 'nice' little country has had murder pretty much everywhere throughout our history, and while I know what happened in my home town over on the west coast no one would ever guess that the pastoral east coast could boast a dark history as well.

Take the lovely maritime province of Nova Scotia for example. Back between the late 20s and into the 40s William and Lila Young ran the Ideal Maternity Home in the town of East Chester. From this home they ran illegal infant trade into the States and babies deemed 'unmarketable' were murdered, buried in dairy crates, giving them the name Butterbox Babies. True story.

A dramatic interpretation about the Butterbox Babies was made by our national broadcaster back in 1995 so we were due kick it up a notch and make a modern update. This brings us to Michael Melski's new horror version, the Canadian horror flick The Child Remains, which Uncork'd Entertainment is going to release in the States in June.

Screen Anarchy is premiering the trailer and poster this morning. Here is that poster and watch the trailer below.

An expectant couple's intimate weekend turns to terror when they discover their secluded country inn is a haunted maternity home where unwanted infants and mothers were murdered. Inspired by the true story of the infamous 'Butterbox Babies', THE CHILD REMAINS is a twisting supernatural thriller and homage to slow-burn vintage horror like The Shining, Rosemary's Baby and Session 9. Starring Cannes' Best Actress winner Suzanne Clement (Mommy), Allan Hawco (Hyena Road), Shelley Thompson (Labyrinth) and genre hero Geza Kovacs (Scanners, The Dead Zone), THE CHILD REMAINS is a character-driven, psychological scary movie for adults that will leave audiences breathless.

Uncork’d Entertainment will release the film in Los Angeles and additional select markets on June 7. It will also be released digitally on June 7 (iTunes, Amazon, Vudu, Google Play, Fandango Now, Xbox and local Cable).