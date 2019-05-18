Horrorant 2019: Daniel Robbins' PLEDGE Takes Home Top Prize

One of these years we are going to have to get ourselves over to Greece to celebrate international genre cinema at the Horrorant Film Festival. That and the Saganaki, which we can get here in Toronto in our own Greek town but, you know, Greece!
The festival wrapped up it's sixth edition this week and announced award winners on the final night. Daniel Robbins' horror flick Pledge took home the Best Horror Award. Competition was reportedly fierce for the festival's Panorama award so they awarded it to two films, Wen Ren's Last Sunrise and Erwan Marinopoulos' Kill Ben Lyk.
The remainder of the awards were evenly spread out to all other films invited to the festival.
Horrorant Film Festival “FRIGHT NIGHTS”, one of the fastest up and coming genre film festivals in Europe, just completed its sixth run with great success, giving the Greek audience a full week packed with suspense, excitement, and of course, pure entertaining horror.
Twenty-seven feature films from around the world, were screened in Athens in the International Competition & Panorama sections, and competed for the Horrorant awards, making the judges’ decision extremely difficult.
The award winners were announced during the closing ceremony in Athens, and the fraternity horror Pledge, directed by Daniel Robbins, was the big winner that grabbed the Horrorant Best Horror Feature award.
In the Panorama section, competition was even tougher, resulting in the announcement of two winners, Last Sunrise (dir. Wen Ren) and Kill Ben Lyk (dir. Erwan Marinopoulos).
Here is the complete list of winners:
Horrorant Best Horror Feature award: Pledge, dir.Daniel Robbins
1st Horrorant Panorama award: Last Sunrise, dir. Wen Ren
2nd Horrorant Panorama award: Kill Ben Lyk, dir. Erwan Marinopoulos
Horrorant Best Director award: Adrian Panek (Werewolf)
Horrorant Best Screenplay award: Luna Gualano & Emiliano Rubbi (Go Home)
Horrorant Best Actor award: Bruce Dern (Freaks)
Horrorant Best Actress award: Anne Bergfeld (Finale)
Horrorant Best Cinematography award: Yuri Bekhterev (The Soul Conductor)
Horrorant Best Special Effects award: Puppet Master: The Littlest Reich
Special Mention award: Nicolás Onetti & Luciano Onetti for their devotion in reviving a genre like giallo
Horrorant Best Foreign Short award: BrainRain, dir. Julien De Sousa
Horrorant Best Greek Short award: BlackOut, dir Konstantinos Gourgiotis & Giorgos Leontakianakos
Sixty-three movies in total were screened during the 6th Horrorant Film Festival, and the greek audience gave us the honor and pleasure to be there and enjoy them with us, sharing their heartfelt comments.
2020 is not that far and preparations for our seventh year have already began. See you there!
A nightmare was never so exciting!
