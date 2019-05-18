Horrorant 2019: Daniel Robbins' PLEDGE Takes Home Top Prize

One of these years we are going to have to get ourselves over to Greece to celebrate international genre cinema at the Horrorant Film Festival. That and the Saganaki, which we can get here in Toronto in our own Greek town but, you know, Greece!

The festival wrapped up it's sixth edition this week and announced award winners on the final night. Daniel Robbins' horror flick Pledge took home the Best Horror Award. Competition was reportedly fierce for the festival's Panorama award so they awarded it to two films, Wen Ren's Last Sunrise and Erwan Marinopoulos' Kill Ben Lyk.

The remainder of the awards were evenly spread out to all other films invited to the festival.