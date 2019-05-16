Fantaspoa 2019: Watch The Trailer For Canadian Horror Thriller, TRUE FICTION

As this year's Fantaspoa genre film festival in Brazil nears it is time to ramp up some coverage.

Canadian filmmaker Braden Croft (Feed the Gods) is back with a new horror thriller called True Fiction. His new film will have its world premiere at Fantaspoa on the 24th and we have the pleasure of sharing the trailer here, today.

Avery Malone, a lonely wannabe writer, gets her big break when she's hand-selected to assist her hero, reclusive author, Caleb Conrad. Whisked away to Caleb's remote estate, Avery is given her one and only task: participate in a psychological experiment in fear that will serve as the basis for Caleb's writing. Her stay soon turns dark when she finds herself the subject of Caleb's all-too-real horror novel.

True Fiction stars Sara Garcia, John Cassini, genre icon Julian Richings, and Julian Black Antelope.