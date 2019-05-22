A NIGHT OF HORROR: NIGHTMARE RADIO: Teaser Images Horror Anthology

Our friends from Blood Window hosted their Showcase at Cannes over the past weekend. Today we got our first look at one of the projects presented as a work in progress in their Upcoming Fantastic Films programs, the horror anthology A Night of Horror: Nightmare Radio. We have a teaser and a selection of images from the project below.

Rod leads a radio show dedicated to horror. Until suddenly the announcer begins to receive strange calls from a child who desperately asks for help. At first thinks that it is a bad joke until he discovers that this is not the case. These calls hide a dark secret…

Argentinean directors Nico and Luciano Onetti (Abrakadabra and What The Waters Left Behind) were brought on board to act as creative directors for the project. They currated the selection of short films which make up the anthology. A little bit of digging into resumes and comparing footage from the teaser, one presumes that these are short films that did not find life beyond their festival circuit runs over the past couple years. The brothers created a new wrap around story for the collection and Luciano lent his musical talents to create the film's score.