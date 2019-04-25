PLAY OR DIE Trailer: Samuel Goldwyn Films to Release Escape Room Thriller

Based on the thrilling novel "Puzzle" by Franck Thilliez, Jacques Kluger's Play or Die will finally see a release from Samuel Goldwyn Film, who recently stick-handled the release of Xavier Gens' Cold Skin.

The escape room style horror thriller stars Charley Palmer (Dunkirk), Roxane Mesquida, Marie Zabukovec, Thomas Mustin (Raw), and Igor Van Dessel. It will be available through On-Demand and on Digital platforms as of July 2.

In the story, Lucas and Chloe are two passionate gamers who decide to participate in "Paranoia", a very exclusive escape game. After solving the first riddle, they make it to the location of the finale in an abandoned mental hospital, hidden deep in a frightening forest. There, four other participants are waiting for them. Together, they soon realize that only one of them will get out alive.

Kulger co-wrote Play or Die with Amiel Bartana and it was a producer along with, Nexus, and Nadia Khamlichi & Gilles Waterkeyn (Umedia).

Check out the trailer for Play or Die below: