New Horror Lab Looks to Launch Next Generation of Genre Filmmakers

Contributing Writer; Canada (@ChrisDWebster)
Sony's Screen Gems has partnered with Scott Glassgold's Ground Control to bring the new Screen Gems' Horror Lab to life. The lab is an ambitious initiative that will develop the next generation of horror films by turning strong proof of concepts from filmmakers into features.

Already known for turning shorts into successful features, Ground Control seems like the right fit to spearhead this new initiative. The company's success stories include the recent release of Zeek Earl and Chris Caldwell's sci-fi feature, Prospect, starring Pedro Pascal, Sophie Thatcher, and Jay Duplass, as well as HaZ Dulull's The Beyond.

"With proof-of-concept emerging as a reliable source material for feature films, the aim is to work with filmmakers at the incubation stage to help actualize their concepts and grow the material organically through the development process," Glassgold told Deadline. "We are providing a one-of-a-kind launch pad for horror filmmakers and films of tomorrow."

Screen Gems head Steve Bersch said, "We pride ourselves on supporting next generation creatives and see this as another way to bring exciting new talent and ideas to global audiences. We envision the Horror Lab as another step in the evolution of our label as a leading genre supplier."

More on this interesting initiative as it develops.

