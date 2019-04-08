Miskatonic Institute of Horror Studies Announces New Advisory Board

As our friends at the Miskatonic Institute of Horror Studies continue to grow and aspire to further the intellectual and studious side of the horror genre, their growth requires more collective brain braun.

It is important for any organization to be present for the genre's movements and it's reflections of currents in societal tides, yet still be reverent to its foundations. With its rise in power Miskatonic founder Kier-La Janisse began assembling an advisory board that will be consulted on the institute's operations. She has gathered as fine a collection of horror icons, writers, directors, producers, festival programmers & program directors, and horror enthusiasts as we will ever see.

With an ever increasing list of events and classes coming up, including the very important town-hall event to be held in New York on April 16th addressing Lovecraft’s racism (moderated by Screen Anarchy contributor Rodney Perkins) because the Institute named itself after the fictional university in Lovecraft's writings, the advisory board will assure Miskatonic stays on the dark path.

Horror filmmakers and icons Mick Garris, Barbara Crampton, Larry Fessenden, Buddy Giovinazzo and Sean Hogan bring their filmmaking and acting experiences to the table.

Alexandra Heller-Nicholas, Rodney Perkins, Heidi Honeycutt, Stephanie Trepanier, Ewan Cant and Liane Cunje have been tremendous supporters of the genre by way of writing, programming and creating opportunities for genre filmmakers to see their films get made.

It is quite the group of peers that Janisse has brought on board. Here is the full press release.