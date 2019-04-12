Fantasia 2019: Festival Poster Revealed, Final Submission Date Announced!

We do love our festival poster art around these here parts. And to our friends at the Fantasia International Film Festival, they are no exception.
Familiar and friendly charactes return once again to this year's poster. Once again, artist Donald Caron dazzles with his incredibly abilities. And now, we have a new purpose in life because of his work this year.
Get a luchador pug and build them their own flying saucer.
Seems doable.
23rd Edition of Fantasia International Film Festival Confirms Deadline for Film Submissions, Reveals 2019 Poster Art
Montreal, Thursday April 11, 2019 – The Fantasia International Film Festival returns July 11 to August 1, 2019, to celebrate its 23rd edition. This Summer will again see three weeks of festive screenings, exciting premieres, and activities for both the public and industry professionals.
Fantasia programmers are currently hard at work curating a memorable selection of films. Directors, producers, and industry professionals have until May 2 to submit their titles. Information and conditions related to submissions can be found on the festival website at fantasiafestival.com/en/submissions
Since 2011, the majority of Fantasia's artwork has found inspiration in a traditional Quebec tale - the legend of Trois-Pistoles' black horse, Le Cheval Noir. Throughout the years, other fantastic characters have joined the roster, such as last year's fan-favorites: a luchador pug and enormous flying cat, who proudly return alongside Le Cheval Noir.
This year, the festival again partners with artist Donald Caron, whose work has represented Fantasia for the last eight years. With so many iconic science-fiction films taking place in 2019 - including BLADE RUNNER, AKIRA, THE ISLAND, DAYBREAKERS, and THE RUNNING MAN - this year's poster is set in space, proudly highlighting the historic link between 2019 and the magical world of sci-fi.
Forthcoming press releases will announce Fantasia 2019's official selections, special events, guests, and juries. For more information about the festival, please visit www.fantasiafestival.com
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here
to report it, or see our DMCA policy
.