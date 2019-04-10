Erik Matti Goes Super Dark In Trailer For New Horror Film KUWARESMA

When it comes to high quality genre fare out of South East Asia, Filipino director Erik Matti continues to lead the way. With a Cannes selection under his belt for hitman thriller On the Job, Matti has long been a favorite on the festival circuit and the prolific director seems to keep things fresh by continually shifting between genres and styles. Last year, for example, Matti tried his hand at full on martial arts action for the first time with Buy Bust. And now? Now he's released the trailer for full on horror title Kuwaresma. And while Matti's no stranger to horror this one looks to be notably darker than previous work. And you will find no complaints about that here.

Filipino star Sharon Cuneta stars as the matriarch of a rural family whose son returns home from school following the death by suicide of his twin sister. Is there abuse in the home? Oh, almost certainly. But there's a whole lot more lurking there as well.

With a May release scheduled for Filipino theaters the film's teaser and full theatrical trailer have both released over the last few days. Check them out below!