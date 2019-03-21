GREEN ROOM's Macon Blair to Write And Direct THE TOXIC AVENGER

Well this is fun news.

Macon Blair, a regular staple of Jeremy Saulnier's films (Murder Party, Blue Ruin, Green Room and Hold the Dark), has further expanded his repertoire with writing gigs (Hold the Dark) and directing (I Don't Feel At Home In This World Anymore).

(Lloyd) Kaufman and (Michael) Herz produced the original 1984 comedy, set in the fictional town of Tromaville, N.J., and centered on a mild-mannered janitor at a health club who’s chased out a second story window by bullies and lands in a drum of toxic waste. The chemicals cause him to transform into the Toxic Avenger, who has superhuman size and strength and stands up to bullies and corruption.

Lloyd Kaufman and Michael Herz of Troma Entertainment will serve as producers with Alex Garcia and Jay Ashenfelter overseeing for Legendary.