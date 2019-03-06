Drink Along Review: Venom - Is Tom Hardy the antidote that Sony needs for a superhero hit?

I can't for the life of me understand how such a mediocre movie like Venom did so well at the box office. Was it that weird marketing tactic that made it look like a romantic comedy? Were fanboys really curious to see if they pronounced "symbiote" correctly? Do people really like Tom Hardy that much when his most recent memorable rolls IMO were a muffled speaking Bane or a barely speaking Mad Max?

We’ll answer those question and ramble on more in our drink along review of Venom! Check out the embedded video below or on Youtube. Crack open a cold one and prepare for some complaining xD

For the review, I was influenced by the DVD release of the Japanese zombie movie Wild Zero. A special feature on the disk was a drinking game that prompted the viewer to take a drink any time certain stipulations appeared on screen like fire shooting out of something or a zombie's head blowing up. This always followed me and I finally got a chance to incorporate that aspect into what I call a drink along review.

https://youtu.be/GoEdykreT0U