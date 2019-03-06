Boston Underground Coverage Manga Weird News Action Movies Movie Posters How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content

Drink Along Review: Venom - Is Tom Hardy the antidote that Sony needs for a superhero hit?

Zero Lastimosa
Contributor
Sign-In to Vote
Drink Along Review: Venom - Is Tom Hardy the antidote that Sony needs for a superhero hit?

I can't for the life of me understand how such a mediocre movie like Venom did so well at the box office. Was it that weird marketing tactic that made it look like a romantic comedy? Were fanboys really curious to see if they pronounced "symbiote" correctly? Do people really like Tom Hardy that much when his most recent memorable rolls IMO were a muffled speaking Bane or a barely speaking Mad Max?

We’ll answer those question and ramble on more in our drink along review of Venom! Check out the embedded video below or on Youtube. Crack open a cold one and prepare for some complaining xD

For the review, I was influenced by the DVD release of the Japanese zombie movie Wild Zero. A special feature on the disk was a drinking game that prompted the viewer to take a drink any time certain stipulations appeared on screen like fire shooting out of something or a zombie's head blowing up. This always followed me and I finally got a chance to incorporate that aspect into what I call a drink along review.

 

https://youtu.be/GoEdykreT0U
Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
AntiheroCarleton DrakeCarnageCletus KassidyComic Book MoviesDrink Along ReviewDrinking GameEddie BrockJenny SlateLethal ProtectorLife FoundationMarvel MoviesMichelle WilliamsMovie ReviewsOnly Nice ThingsRiotRiz AhmedRuben FleischerShe-VenomSonySony Marvel UniverseSuperhero MoviesSymbioteTom HardieVenomVenom MovieVenom ReviewWoody Harrelson
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2019 ScreenAnarchy LLC.