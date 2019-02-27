LEVEL 16 Exclusive Clip: Someone Has Taken Something

Screen Anarchy has been given an exclusive clip from Danishka Esterhazy's dystopian thriller Level 16 to share with you. The clip comes courtesy of the film's American distributor Dark Sky Films. They are releasing the film in US cinemas and on VOD on Friday.

In the clip we see Miss Brixil (Sara Canning) and Dr. Miro (Peter Outerbridge) questioning the girls about a stolen item.

Sixteen-year-old Vivien is trapped in The Vestalis Academy, a prison-like boarding school, keeping to herself and sticking her neck out for no one. Until she is reunited with Sophia -- the former friend who betrayed her. Together the girls embark on a dangerous search to uncover the horrifying truth behind their imprisonment. Soon running for their lives, the girls must save themselves or die trying.