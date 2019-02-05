LEVEL 16: Canadian Dates And Cinemas Playing Danishka Esterhazy's

Okay, Canada, here we are. So far, here are the Canadian, March release dates and cinemas playing Danishka Esterhazy's Canadian genre film, the dystopian thriller Level 16.

TORONTO - March 15 - Cineplex Yonge & Dundas (full week run) CALGARY - March 15 - Globe Calgary (limited engagement) OTTAWA - March 22 - Mayfair Ottawa (limited engagement) WINNIPEG - March 28 - Winnipeg Cinematheque (limited engagement)

It is your patriotic duty to support Level 16. This Canadian genre film. This Canadian genre film directed by a woman. This visit to the cinema should come as natural to you as sitting down to watch the World Juniors every Christmas. As natural as putting authentic maple syrup on your pancakes. As natural as walking into a Tims and ordering a double double. Your citizenship does not depend on you going to support a Canadian genre film made by a female director. But, if we had our way, we would make it so.