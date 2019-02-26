HI DEATH: Wild Eye Releasing Picks up Indie Horror Anthology For June Release

Wild Eye Releasing picked up the indie horror anthology Hi Death (Get it? GET IT!?! Hi Death? Hi Def? Clever) and plan on releasing it this June.

They announced this acquisition the other day and sent over the trailer and poster for the project. Having a look we can tell you that Hi Death is very indie and micro budget, but, if you like your horror without all that gloss and sheen then this may be for you. Have a look below.