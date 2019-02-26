HI DEATH: Wild Eye Releasing Picks up Indie Horror Anthology For June Release

Cannes Coverage Hollywood Reviews Movie Posters Top 10 Lists Festival Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
From the makers of “Hi-8”, five new twisted tales showcasing the talents of both veteran and emerging horror filmmakers. When two young women take the “Terror Tour” through the underbelly of Hollywood, they are led into a bizarre world of unspeakable horror. Their first stop proves that “Death Has a Conscience”, but doesn’t spare the unlucky souls who stumble into his path. Next, a meeting with the “Dealers of Death” exposes the perils of collecting murder memorabilia. Then, it’s off to a quick “Night Drop”, where your next movie rental may be your last. An actress’ worst nightmare unfolds as she is forced to perform a terrifying “Cold Read”, and our Terror Tour comes to a disturbing end as we meet the ancient, seductive evil known as “The Muse”.The film is written and directed by Anthony Catanese, Tim Ritter, Amanda Payton, Brad Sykes and Todd Sheets. Cast includes Fabiana Formica, Jay Sosnicki, Todd Martin, Thomas Kindler, Jensen Jacobs, Craig Kelly, Nick Randol, Dilynn Fawn Harvey, Christopher Preyer, Eric Salinas, Kristen Adams and Kate Durocher.