DEAD DIRTY CON MEN Trailer: Crime Thriller Throwback Hits Digital

Marie-Grete Heinemann's fast-talking throwback to the crime films of Roderiguez and Tarantino, hell even early Scorsese, is finally getting a digital bow through Global Digital Releasing in partnership with Rock n' Tape Films.

The crime story centers around a rogue undercover cop and a charismatic con man who have a system of ripping off those operating outside of the law for their own personal gain. But things go awry when a heist sucks them deep into a citywide conspiracy, leaving them both framed for crimes they didn't commit.

The duo must find out who's conning them in order to protect themselves and the ones they love.

Dead Dirty Con Men stars Peter Dobson, Kevin Interdonato, Claudia Christian, Louis Mandylor and Kristen Dalton. It was co-written by Interdonato and Heinemann.

The film is available on all the usual digital sites including iTunes, Vudu and Amazon Prime.

Check out the trailer below: