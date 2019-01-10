THE PUNISHER: Frank Does What Frank Does Best in Season Two Trailer

Season two of Marvel's The Punisher will arrive on Netflix soon and the trailer just arrived. Check it out!
First of all, using Alice in Chains' song Would? 'Into the flood again, same old trip it was back then...'. Give the person who thought of that a fucking raise. College-era Andrew cried a little.
The trailer features pretty-boy Billy "The Beaut" Russo and we guess that is The Rev in there as well? We have not been keeping up to speed on what villains are in this second season but we will know more when season two of The Punisher drops on the 18th.
In the meantime enjoy a staggering amount of gunfire and violence blow.
The highly-anticipated second season of Marvel’s The Punisher hits the road as Frank Castle tries to move on from his past. However Frank can’t leave the vest behind when trouble finds him; bringing him back to his old life with a new mission and a sidekick he never asked for.
Former marine-turned-vigilante Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) has been living a quiet life on the road until he suddenly becomes embroiled in the attempted murder of a young girl (Giorgia Whigham). As he is drawn into the mystery surrounding her and those in pursuit of the information she holds, Castle attracts a new target on his back as new and old enemies force him to confront whether he should accept his destiny and embrace a life as The Punisher.