THE PUNISHER: Frank Does What Frank Does Best in Season Two Trailer

Season two of Marvel's The Punisher will arrive on Netflix soon and the trailer just arrived. Check it out!

First of all, using Alice in Chains' song Would? 'Into the flood again, same old trip it was back then...'. Give the person who thought of that a fucking raise. College-era Andrew cried a little.

The trailer features pretty-boy Billy "The Beaut" Russo and we guess that is The Rev in there as well? We have not been keeping up to speed on what villains are in this second season but we will know more when season two of The Punisher drops on the 18th.

In the meantime enjoy a staggering amount of gunfire and violence blow.