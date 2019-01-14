Michelle Yeoh STAR TREK Spinoff About Section 31 Moves Ahead

While I do not count myself as one among the more ardent Star Trek fans I do find comfort in the franchise, consider the recent Discovery a hit and am anticipating the second season premiere this week.

The series would see Yeoh reprise the role of Philippa Georgiou, expanding on the character’s current position as a member of Section 31, a shadowy intelligence agency operating within the Federation. Yeoh is also set to appear in the second season of “Star Trek: Discovery,” which debuts this Thursday on All Access.

There have been rumors of a Yeoh-led Section 31 series since the conclusion of Season 1 of “Discovery,” after a deleted scene revealed Georgiou being approached by a member of the organization on the Klingon homeworld.

“I’m so excited to continue telling these rich ‘Star Trek’ stories,” said Yeoh. “Being a part of this universe and this character specifically has been such a joy for me to play. I can’t wait to see where it all goes – certainly I believe it will go ‘where no WOMAN has ever gone before!’”

“Michelle has shattered ceilings, broken boundaries, and astonished us with her grace and gravitas for decades,” (producer) Kurtzman said. “As a human, I adore her. As an actor, I revere her. Erika and Boey are remarkable, exciting writers who bring a fresh perspective to the world of ‘Star Trek,’ and we’re all thrilled to explore the next wild chapter in the life of Captain Philippa Georgiou.”