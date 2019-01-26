Hey world, meet Swedish actor Peter SjÃ¶quist!

Swedish actor Peter Sjöquist grew up near a Viking excavation site in a suburb outside Stockholm. A visit there as an eight year old initiated a reading frenzy and he read everything he could find about Vikings. Now he will become one himself in Nikita Ivanenko Viking saga “ The Dead Man's Mound ”, thanks to Jonas Wolcher who is producing this big production.

When Jonas Wolcher first started planning this studio picture, Peter Sjöquist was one of the first to get involved. They had been in contact through LinkedIn and Jonas was impressed by Peter’s acting style. He asked Peter if he would mind running around with guns, shooting monsters in one of his films and Peter was thrilled. When Ivanenko’s script the found its way to Jonas’ desk, he immediately thought of Peter as one of the hardboiled Vikings. As Peter also is an acknowledged voice artist and director of Swedish dubbed films with more than thirty years of experience, Jonas wanted him to be a part of the post-production team and to be more involved in the project. Jonas then gave him the role of Ragnar.

Peter will bring a lot of experience into this team and has been directing the Swedish versions of Cars, CARS 2, Ratatouille, Kung Fu Panda, How to Train Your Dragon, Charlie And The Chocolate Factory, Arthur And The Minimoys and Alice In Wonderland to mention a few. The work with Arthur And The Minimoys made Luc Besson write a letter to express his gratitude over the Swedish version of his film. Peter has also many years of experience from Pinewood Studios and sound mixing for cinema. Peter is also known for lending out his voice to the Swedish version of Joker in Batman, Fred in Scooby Doo and Michelangelo in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT). Click here For more info about Peter's voices

Right now I’m really excited to see this project grow so fast. It’s been a privilege to work with Jonas from the beginning and I’m so impressed by him. In productions I get excited when everyone works as one unit, and a project comes to life.”

PASSION FOR WRITING

“I love storytelling. I tell stories as an actor and I’ve always loved acting in front of the camera and to see what I can express within a given space. That applies to my photography. I tell a story and decides what the audience can see or not, the rest is up to their imagination. The same goes for writing, it’s all about storytelling and I’ve been privileged enough to get a publishers contract for a book I’m working on right now.”