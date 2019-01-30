FUCK YOUR IMMORTALITY: Check This Teaser Trailer For The Indie Black Comedy

Sure. We could have censored the title and chosen the censored version of the poster, but where is the fun in that?

A teaser trailer arrived for an indie black comedy called Fuck Your Immortality, the debut film from Italian director Federico Scargiali. By all appearances it is truly indie in its execution, but has this really crazy energy to it and a spine ripping pratical effect is worth our time alone. We are also very keen on this poster and its design as well.

FYI depicts the adventure of Tony and Kacy, two hippies with one obession: find their old friend Joe who apparently never aged a day since they were young. Vegans, drug enthusiasts, and with their roots firmly planted in the 70s, the couple will soon discover that Joe is immortal, but tired of his eternal life. In the name of their old friendship, Tony and Kacy will try their best to help their friend fade into the after life, but nothing seems working. Through bloodthirsty ninjas, angry metalheads, wrestlers, shamans and ancient rituals, the two embark on a journey with no turning back.

FYI was shot with an English speaking cast which features Bill Hutchens (The Human Centipede 2 & 3, The Devil Complex), Josephine Scandi (Slaughter High, Malizia 2000), Brutius Selby (When Nuvolari Runs, In Search of Fellini) and a special appearance by Nicholas Vince (Hellraiser, Nightbreed).