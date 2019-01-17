IFFR Coverage Hollywood Interviews Fantasy Movies Festival Videos Movie Posters How ScreenAnarchy Works

Frontières 2019: Project Lineup, Awards, Gale Anne Hurd for Finance and Packaging Forum in Helsinki

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Next month, the first of three coproduction programs for our friends at Frontières is taking place in Helsinki, Finland. The Frontières Finance & Packaging Forum will feature twelve projects from all over Europe, North America and one project from the Middle East. All projects are at advanced stages of financing and will meet with industry professionals over the weekend to discuss financing further along with sales & distribution, marketing, casting and PR.
 
All twelve projects will be invited to participate in the Proof of Concept Presentation as part of the Frontières Platform at the Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes. 
 
In addiation to work of the forum, producer Gale Anne Hurd (The Terminator, Aliens and Ghost and the Darkness) will lead the weekend with an ‘In Conversation’ masterclass.
 
Two new awards will be introduced this year. The Warner Music Supervision Award will provide music supervision services to one project. As well, the project will have access to a Warner artist to write and record an original track for their film, courtesy of Warner Music Supervision. 
 
The second award is the PostControl VFX Frontières Award. This award will provide VFX and grading services to one project. The award comes courtesy of PostControl a Helsinki-based post-production company. 
 
We do not have synopses for any of the projects but we have chosen to reverse the order of the official press release so you may peruse the list first. 
 
Also of note, submissions are also open for 3rd edition of the Frontières Platform in Cannes and the 11th edition of the Frontières International Co-Production Market at Fantasia in Montreal. Find more information here
 
Frontières Finance & Packaging Forum - Helsinki, February 14-16, 2019: Complete List of Projects
 
ARCTIC CHILLS (Canada/Greenland/Norway/ Finland/Sweden/Russia)
Directors/Writers: Jerri Thrasher, Ashley Savard, Vivi Nilsen, Elin Marakat, Sinituuli Kalttopää, Sara M. Oskal, Sardana Savvina
Producers: International Sámi Film Institute, Liisa Holmberg, Jason Ryle
 
BIRDS OF A FEATHER (Pahanhautoja) (Finland/Sweden/Norway/Latvia)
Director: Hanna Bergholm
Writer: Ilja Rautsi
Producers:  Mika Ritalahti (Silva Mysterium Oy), Nima Yousefi (Hob Ab), Egil Ødegår (Evil Doghouse Productions AS)
 
BLACK BATS (USA)
Director/Writer: Rick Spears
Producers:  Adam Hendricks & Greg Gilreath (Divide/Conquer), Jason Blum  (Blumhouse Productions)
 
BREEDER (Denmark)
Director:  Jens Dahl
Writer: Sissel Dalsgaard Thomsen
Producers:  Amalie Lyngbo Quist & Maria Møller Christoffersen (Beo Starling)
 
CUBICLE (Canada/USA)
Director: Danny DelPurgatorio
Writer: Michael Gilvary
Producers: Robert Menzies, (Zed.Film), Colin Geddes & Katarina Gligorijevic, (Ultra8 Pictures), Jacqueline Ingram
 
DON’T COME AFTER ME (Ireland/Finland/Sweden)
Director: AJ Annila
Writers: David Turpin, Antti Karumo
Producers: Ruth Treacy, Julianne Forde (Tailored Films), Gudrun Giddings (G4C Innovation)
 
LAYERS OF LIES (Finland/Iran)
Director: Ramin Sohrab
Writers: Ramin Sohrab, Amirhossein Makouei, Sami Laulajainen
Producers: Ramin Sohrab, Mohsen Sarafi
 
MEMORY OF WATER (Veden vartija) (Finland/Germany/Norway)
Director: Saara Saarela
Writer: Ilja Rautsi, based on Finnish novel by Emmi Itaranta
Producers: Mark Lwoff & Misha Jaari (BUFO), Reinhard Brundig & Nina Frese (Pandora Film), Maria Ekerhovd (Mer Film)
 
MERSEA (Canada)
Director/Writer: Lindsay MacKay
Producers: Paula Devonshire (Devonshire Productions) & Paul Scherzer (Six Island Productions)
 
MONSTER (United Kingdom)
Director/Writer: Laura Smith 
Producer:  Jenny Walker (FoR FILMS Ltd)
 
RESURRECTED (Cyprus/Russia)
Director: Egor Baranov
Writers: Joe Rechtman, story by Egor Baranov
Producers:  Timur Bekmambetov, Maria Zatulovskaya, Egor Baranov. (Bazelevs Entertainment)
 
SLASH/BACK (Canada)
Director: Nyla Innuksuk
Writers: Nyla Innuksuk & Ryan Cavan
Producers: Daniel Bekerman & Ethan Lazar (Scythia Films), Alex Ordanis & Christopher Yurkovich (Stellar Citizens), Nyla Innuksuk (Mixtape VR)
 
