Frontières 2019: Project Lineup, Awards, Gale Anne Hurd for Finance and Packaging Forum in Helsinki

Frontières Finance & Packaging Forum - Helsinki, February 14-16, 2019: Complete List of ProjectsARCTIC CHILLS (Canada/Greenland/Norway/ Finland/Sweden/Russia)Directors/Writers: Jerri Thrasher, Ashley Savard, Vivi Nilsen, Elin Marakat, Sinituuli Kalttopää, Sara M. Oskal, Sardana SavvinaProducers: International Sámi Film Institute, Liisa Holmberg, Jason RyleBIRDS OF A FEATHER (Pahanhautoja) (Finland/Sweden/Norway/Latvia)Director: Hanna BergholmWriter: Ilja RautsiProducers: Mika Ritalahti (Silva Mysterium Oy), Nima Yousefi (Hob Ab), Egil Ødegår (Evil Doghouse Productions AS)BLACK BATS (USA)Director/Writer: Rick SpearsProducers: Adam Hendricks & Greg Gilreath (Divide/Conquer), Jason Blum (Blumhouse Productions)BREEDER (Denmark)Director: Jens DahlWriter: Sissel Dalsgaard ThomsenProducers: Amalie Lyngbo Quist & Maria Møller Christoffersen (Beo Starling)CUBICLE (Canada/USA)Director: Danny DelPurgatorioWriter: Michael GilvaryProducers: Robert Menzies, (Zed.Film), Colin Geddes & Katarina Gligorijevic, (Ultra8 Pictures), Jacqueline IngramDON’T COME AFTER ME (Ireland/Finland/Sweden)Director: AJ AnnilaWriters: David Turpin, Antti KarumoProducers: Ruth Treacy, Julianne Forde (Tailored Films), Gudrun Giddings (G4C Innovation)LAYERS OF LIES (Finland/Iran)Director: Ramin SohrabWriters: Ramin Sohrab, Amirhossein Makouei, Sami LaulajainenProducers: Ramin Sohrab, Mohsen SarafiMEMORY OF WATER (Veden vartija) (Finland/Germany/Norway)Director: Saara SaarelaWriter: Ilja Rautsi, based on Finnish novel by Emmi ItarantaProducers: Mark Lwoff & Misha Jaari (BUFO), Reinhard Brundig & Nina Frese (Pandora Film), Maria Ekerhovd (Mer Film)MERSEA (Canada)Director/Writer: Lindsay MacKayProducers: Paula Devonshire (Devonshire Productions) & Paul Scherzer (Six Island Productions)MONSTER (United Kingdom)Director/Writer: Laura SmithProducer: Jenny Walker (FoR FILMS Ltd)RESURRECTED (Cyprus/Russia)Director: Egor BaranovWriters: Joe Rechtman, story by Egor BaranovProducers: Timur Bekmambetov, Maria Zatulovskaya, Egor Baranov. (Bazelevs Entertainment)SLASH/BACK (Canada)Director: Nyla InnuksukWriters: Nyla Innuksuk & Ryan CavanProducers: Daniel Bekerman & Ethan Lazar (Scythia Films), Alex Ordanis & Christopher Yurkovich (Stellar Citizens), Nyla Innuksuk (Mixtape VR)The third edition of the Frontières Finance & Packaging Forum comes to Helsinki next month with 12 genre projects, two new awards, and a very special guest, producer Gale Anne Hurd. Organized by the Fantasia International Film Festival in collaboration with the Nordic Genre Boost/Nordic Factory, the genre-focused Forum has selected 12 projects in advanced financing to work with industry leaders in finance, sales & distribution, marketing, casting & PR from February 14-16. Project helmers include teams behind such films as GET OUT, CAM, THE WITCH and SEARCHING. The projects will then be invited to participate in a Proof of Concept Presentation as part of the Frontières Platform at the Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes.Frontières is also thrilled to announce that powerhouse producer Gale Anne Hurd (THE TERMINATOR trilogy, ALIENS, THE GHOST AND THE DARKNESS) will kick off the event with a special ‘In Conversation’ masterclass for Forum participants.“This year’s Forum promises to be our boldest and most ambitious yet, thanks in major part to the enthusiastic support and creative forces of the Finnish film industry,” said Lindsay Peters, executive director of Frontières. “We’re beyond excited to welcome the incredible trailblazer Gale Anne Hurd to Helsinki for our very first Forum Masterclass.”The Helsinki Forum will introduce 2 new awards for the selected projects: the Warner Music Supervision Award, which will provide music supervision services to 1 project, as well as access to a Warner artist to write and record an original track, courtesy of Warner Music Supervision. The PostControl VFX Frontières Award will provide VFX and grading services to 1 project, courtesy of PostControl, the Helsinki-based post-production company. Award winners will be announced at the Frontières Networking Lunch at the Marché du Film in May.Valeria Richter from Nordic Genre Boost/Nordic Factory says, “the Nordic genre film landscape keeps on producing exciting new titles, proving its international potential, so it is a real boost for the film industry here that a high-level, international event like the Frontières Finance & Packaging Forum is coming to Helsinki.”The project line-up includes 12 European, North American and Middle Eastern projects with strong representation from Finland, as well as Denmark and Norway - other represented countries include Canada, the USA, Ireland, the United Kingdom, Iran, Cyprus and Russia.Other events include a roundtable event on Arctic filmmaking and co-production hosted by the Finnish Film Foundation and presented by Telefilm Canada, the International Sámi Film Institute, and the Finnish Lapland Film Commission.