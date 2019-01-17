Frontières 2019: Project Lineup, Awards, Gale Anne Hurd for Finance and Packaging Forum in Helsinki

Next month, the first of three coproduction programs for our friends at Frontières is taking place in Helsinki, Finland. The Frontières Finance & Packaging Forum will feature twelve projects from all over Europe, North America and one project from the Middle East. All projects are at advanced stages of financing and will meet with industry professionals over the weekend to discuss financing further along with sales & distribution, marketing, casting and PR.

All twelve projects will be invited to participate in the Proof of Concept Presentation as part of the Frontières Platform at the Marché du Film - Festival de Cannes.

In addiation to work of the forum, producer Gale Anne Hurd (The Terminator, Aliens and Ghost and the Darkness) will lead the weekend with an ‘In Conversation’ masterclass.

Two new awards will be introduced this year. The Warner Music Supervision Award will provide music supervision services to one project. As well, the project will have access to a Warner artist to write and record an original track for their film, courtesy of Warner Music Supervision.

The second award is the PostControl VFX Frontières Award. This award will provide VFX and grading services to one project. The award comes courtesy of PostControl a Helsinki-based post-production company.

We do not have synopses for any of the projects but we have chosen to reverse the order of the official press release so you may peruse the list first.

Also of note, submissions are also open for 3rd edition of the Frontières Platform in Cannes and the 11th edition of the Frontières International Co-Production Market at Fantasia in Montreal. Find more information here