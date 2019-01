For the people who don't know Jonas Wolcher

Our tagline is #Excitedisanunderstatement What are you excited about? "I begin a project very unknown and small. It always turns out to be very big. I'm thrilled every time it happens. We know you also make art. Can you tell us about your art?

#fakeskinart was the name of several objects I made them look like they were made by human skin.

The most famous was the alien which was made of real animal spine covered with latex. Art that not will last forever.

I've also made paintings on the white backside of glossy posters. When the paint begins to crack a new piece of art reveals.

I've always loved the trashy and the broken stuff. The ugly attracts me more than the perfect.



Horror cons & comic cons



As you all know, we at Conmose love visiting comic cons, horror cons, scifi cons and way more! And of course we had to Jonas about conventions as well!



We saw you visit horror cons. What do like about it?

"Meeting people from all over the world is something extra. Fans, new or old doesn't matter. A smile, a hug, selfie, autograph. I give you something extra each time you visit me at my booth."

And who would you like to meet (actors or actresses, directors, producers) yourself?

Dario Argento, Paul Verhoven, William Friedkin and Jim Cameron.

Which comic cons have you attended already?

"I've not attend to any Comic Cons yet, Only film festivals and Horror cons and Scifi cons.For this year, I'm still in the planning. I'm going to House of Horrors in Oberhausen, Germany."

What's your best comic con memory?

"When I met Yan Birch. Our pieces of the puzzle just fell to the right spot. We are now very good friends and he's one of the co-producers in The Dead Man's Mound."