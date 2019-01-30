BURNING MEN: First Trailer And Poster For British Indie Road Trip Thriller

We have the first poster and trailer for Burning Men, the new film from Blood Moon director Jeremy Wooding. Wooding reunites with his past co-writer, music journalist and astrologer Neil Spencer.

When young musicians Ray (Ed Hayter) and Don (Aki Omoshaybi) are evicted from their South London squat, they decide to sell their precious vinyl collection and fly to Memphis in search of their destiny. Frustrated by the shortfall in funds, they steal an ‘uber-rare’ Black Metal record at a Camden record fair and head out of town to sell it. As they drive north in their beaten-up Volvo Amazon, picking up hitchhiker Susie (Elinor Crawley) en route, they find themselves stalked by dark forces apparently unleashed by the ‘devil disc’ they have stolen. BURNING MEN is a bravura piece of film-making – a rare portrait of today’s England – from the urban hustle of London, to the eerie East Anglian fens and the desolate Northumbrian moors. Shot mostly in Point-of-View (POV) it is the first of its kind.

When you watch the trailer and you start to think that this is what Britcom Peep Show would look like if it were a rural supernatural thriller flick then you would not be far off the mark. Wooding directed some episodes for that show back in 2003 and its POV style to shooting appears to have remained to this day.

Apart from that, the editing is a bit klunky and we do not know if the trailer really gives off any vibe other than a road trip slash buddy movie. There is a whiff of something dark and sinister in this first trailer, something evil about one record in particular. Perhaps it will be the focus of subsequent trailers.

The press kit that accompanied this release does expound on the psychological thriller parts of the story, which explains our leg up on the information. Hopefully, you get to know and see more about it as the March 1st UK release date looms ever closer.