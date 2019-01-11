AUTOMATA: Watch The New Trailer For The Arrow Video FrightFest Entry

Yesterday, Arrow Video FrightFest announced their lineup during the Glasgow Film Festival at the end of February. Among the titles announced was the world premiere of Lawrie Brewster's Automata.

Shortly after the announcement Brewster passed along the brand new trailer which we have for you below.

Despite being labelled as a gothic thriller there appears to be an overabundance of color in the film apart from the lavishness of the Olde United Kingdom. It is something the filmmaker addresses in the following writeup, acknowleding the influences of art and light direction from some Giallo films.

Have a look for yourself below. We will be keeping an eye out for Automata on the festival circuit this year.