AUTOMATA: Watch The New Trailer For The Arrow Video FrightFest Entry

Yesterday, Arrow Video FrightFest announced their lineup during the Glasgow Film Festival at the end of February. Among the titles announced was the world premiere of Lawrie Brewster's Automata.
Shortly after the announcement Brewster passed along the brand new trailer which we have for you below.
Despite being labelled as a gothic thriller there appears to be an overabundance of color in the film apart from the lavishness of the Olde United Kingdom. It is something the filmmaker addresses in the following writeup, acknowleding the influences of art and light direction from some Giallo films.
Have a look for yourself below. We will be keeping an eye out for Automata on the festival circuit this year.
The lavish, gothic chiller will screen at Arrow FrightFest's 14th annual Scottish event this March, where it will once again provide its share of shocks, scares and chills as part of the Glasgow Film Festival.
Automata, the latest feature from director/writer duo Lawrie Brewster and Sarah Daly of Scotland's Hex Studios promises to be their boldest offering yet, with a lavish, Giallo-esque visual style, a subversive sensibility, and a narrative that spans three centuries.
The film tells the story of an antiques expert who is called upon to authenticate a three-hundred-year-old clockwork doll with a notorious history, the 'Infernal Princess'. He soon comes under its corrupting influence, and, along with his stepdaughter, finds himself the target of dark forces beyond his control.
The film stars Erich Redman (Overlord), Jamie Scott Gordon (The Unkindness of Ravens, Bonejangles) and Alexandra Nicole Hulme (Lord Of Tears, The Black Gloves), alongside Jonathan Hansler (The Devil's Business) and rising star Victoria Lucie (Dartmoor Killing).
According to director Lawrie Brewster, “Automata is a wild, Gothic thrill-ride, and by far the most ambitious film we've produced. We're honoured and excited to have the film's international premiere here in Scotland, at the UK's largest genre festival FrightFest, and as part of the prestigious Glasgow Film Festival.”
Automata will screen on the 2nd of March amidst a line-up of European and International premieres including Adrián García Bogliano’s Black Circle and Perry Blackshear's The Rusalka.
Automata is an international co-production between Hex Studios and partners Dark Dunes Productions, in association with Needle's Eye Productions, 7 Toes Productions and Lights Out Productions, and Executive Producers Sultan Saeed Al Darmaki, Charles Stiefel, Nick Ford, Greg Orsi, Bill Eikost, Kyle Curry and Richard Pate.