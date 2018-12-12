Overlook 2019 Heads Back to the French Quarter

The third official edition of the Overlook Film Festival (f/k/a Stanley) is once again taking over New Orleans' French Quarter with all kinds of horror and mayhem. This year's fest will take place from May 30 to June 2 and once again there will be a big focus on immersive gaming. This year's game is by all new designers and they've even introduced a special Platinum Immersive Pass for those that want early access to sign up for all the live events. There are sure to be plenty of great genre flicks as well and we'll have plenty more info when those start to get announced. Until then you can find more info in the press release and links below.

THE 2019 OVERLOOK FILM FESTIVAL TO RETURN

TO NEW ORLEANS MAY 30 - JUNE 2 2019

A 4-DAY CELEBRATION OF HORROR

IN AMERICA’S MOST HAUNTED CITY

2019 GUEST IMMERSIVE DESIGNERS ANNOUNCED