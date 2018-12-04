Night Terrors Film Festival: Official Selection 2019

Night Terrors Film Festival's fourth season is upon us, and we proudly present the official selection of short films for 2019:

Alisa (Johannes Lilja)

Beta (Kai Erfurt)

Chimes (Jannine Benkhardt)

Dead Celebrities (Michael Fausti)

The Ballad of a Haunted Man (Emma Pitt)

The Whistler (Jennifer Nicole Stang)

Post Mortem Mary (Joshua Long)

Terrordactyl (E.K. Scarfone)

Delicacy (Michael Middleton-Downer)

A Doll Distorted (Niall Shukla)

The Blizzard (Alvaro Rodriguez Areny)

Little Shoes (Ray Kermani)

Off Duty (Becki Pantling)

Those who can die (Charlotte Cayeux) Full-Time Lady (Petri Bergman)

Night Terrors Film Festival will be held as always at Slagtehal 3 in Aarhus, Denmark on Thursday, February 7. Then, on the following day, Friday February 8, the same films can be enjoyed at Husets Biograf in Copenhagen, Denmark.