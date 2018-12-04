Morbido Coverage Zombie Movies Indie Reviews Hollywood Features Thrillers How ScreenAnarchy Works
Community Content

Night Terrors Film Festival: Official Selection 2019

Kim Sønderholm
Contributor
1
 Sign-In to Vote
Night Terrors Film Festival: Official Selection 2019

Night Terrors Film Festival's fourth season is upon us, and we proudly present the official selection of short films for 2019:

Alisa (Johannes Lilja)
Beta (Kai Erfurt)
Chimes (Jannine Benkhardt)
Dead Celebrities (Michael Fausti)
The Ballad of a Haunted Man (Emma Pitt)
The Whistler (Jennifer Nicole Stang)
Post Mortem Mary (Joshua Long)
Terrordactyl (E.K. Scarfone)
Delicacy (Michael Middleton-Downer)
A Doll Distorted (Niall Shukla)
The Blizzard (Alvaro Rodriguez Areny)
Little Shoes (Ray Kermani)
Off Duty (Becki Pantling)
Those who can die (Charlotte Cayeux)
Full-Time Lady (Petri Bergman)
Night Terrors Film Festival will be held as always at Slagtehal 3 in Aarhus, Denmark on Thursday, February 7. Then, on the following day, Friday February 8, the same films can be enjoyed at Husets Biograf in Copenhagen, Denmark.

For more information, please check out: https://www.facebook.com/nightterrorsfilmfest

nt17tickets

1
 Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.