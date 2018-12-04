Night Terrors Film Festival: Official Selection 2019

Night Terrors Film Festival's fourth season is upon us, and we proudly present the official selection of short films for 2019:
Alisa (Johannes Lilja)
Beta (Kai Erfurt)
Chimes (Jannine Benkhardt)
Dead Celebrities (Michael Fausti)
The Ballad of a Haunted Man (Emma Pitt)
The Whistler (Jennifer Nicole Stang)
Post Mortem Mary (Joshua Long)
Terrordactyl (E.K. Scarfone)
Delicacy (Michael Middleton-Downer)
A Doll Distorted (Niall Shukla)
The Blizzard (Alvaro Rodriguez Areny)
Little Shoes (Ray Kermani)
Off Duty (Becki Pantling)
Those who can die (Charlotte Cayeux)Full-Time Lady (Petri Bergman)
For more information, please check out: https://www.facebook.com/nightterrorsfilmfest