Introduction of the book, soon to be a movie, "The Darkest Nothing: Algolagnia"

A Psychological Suspense Crime Thriller about a serial killer within the BDSM community in Germany, that has never been caught, as the crimes couldn’t be connected to one another. Commissioner Engelmann teams up with psychiatrist William Jameson, an expert in new types of prostitution, who lives a double mysterious life, that helps him evolve his radical theories and his work as an author. Soon the line between reality and fiction will become very blurry and thin, as William realizes that the law isn’t capable of bringing justice and fear anymore...
Algolagnia - the lust for pain, the BDSM world from the Shibari art to extremities like self mutilation, the starting point for psychiatrist William Jameson and his unique radical psychotherapy.
There is already a teaser trailer online of the FIFTH Chapter PARAPHRENIA, you can watch it here
