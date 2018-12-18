Introduction of the book, soon to be a movie, "The Darkest Nothing: Algolagnia"

The Introduction of the book "The Darkest Nothing: Algolagnia", The introduction is written by the main character William Jameson, instead of the author Filip Halo. There is a very important suggestion-exercise for the reader, that you will certainly love.



A Psychological Suspense Crime Thriller about a serial killer within the BDSM community in Germany, that has never been caught, as the crimes couldn’t be connected to one another. Commissioner Engelmann teams up with psychiatrist William Jameson, an expert in new types of prostitution, who lives a double mysterious life, that helps him evolve his radical theories and his work as an author. Soon the line between reality and fiction will become very blurry and thin, as William realizes that the law isn’t capable of bringing justice and fear anymore...

This is the full introduction before the first chapter from the upcoming book. A robotic voice has been used for it, as this is not the final audiobook.



Algolagnia - the lust for pain, the BDSM world from the Shibari art to extremities like self mutilation, the starting point for psychiatrist William Jameson and his unique radical psychotherapy.

This is the first book of "The Darkest Nothing" series, and it will be followed soon after by "The Darkest Nothing: Gynophagia" and "The Darkest Nothing: Ideophrenia".

