INTERVIEW: Allie Rivera and Bryan Brewer Discuss New Digital Comedy Series MOM’S ANONYMOUS

Why is the role of parenting so often used as the basis for comedic fodder? Well, it’s probably because so many of us can relate to the ups-and-downs of trying to be a “good” parent.

There isn’t one way to raise a child. They don’t come with instructions or a guidebook on how to be the perfect parent. So, many of us turn to one another for support and tips on how to survive parenthood.

This is the basis for the new heartfelt comedy web series “Mom’s Anonymous” from co-creators Allie Rivera and Bryan Brewer, who also star as part of the ensemble cast. Billed as a mockumentary, the storyline takes shape as an AA style support group with 9 parents all at different stages of raising their offspring. Although its title suggests otherwise, the series is inclusive with dads, a same-sex couple and even someone who isn’t a parent -- yet.

To find out more, Allie Rivera and Bryan Brewer answered some questions:

Why did you want to make a series about parenting?

Allie Rivera: I had friends becoming first-time parents and looking to online groups for parenting support; some of the personalities they would tell me about were not always, well, supportive! I couldn’t help but think about putting a comical spin on this new-ish way of sourcing of parenting advice, and how funny it might be to have all of these quirky characters meet up in one "actual" room instead of a virtual one. Of course, we amplified the stereotypes a bit for comedic effect, but ultimately we wanted to create a show that would be a

heartfelt, female-centric comedy that was positive, inclusive and supportive of the modern parent



When did you decide to create it as a mockumentary and why was this important?

Bryan Brewer: Honestly, I don't think we ever saw it as anything but a mockumentary! Although scripted, we wanted to have a sense of realism to it.

AR: It was big part of the original concept of the project to have the characters be able to have little "honest" moments throughout-it was important to the ultimate vision of the show.



How did you gather the behind the scenes team to get the project off the ground?

AR: My good friend Ginger (Pennington) and I were working on writing a completely different show at the time, when she found out that she was actually pregnant herself! Bryan and I thought she would be perfect to work on this series, especially now having a different point of view to bring to the table.

BB: She then brought on her friend, Tim (O'Leary) to collaborate and we rounded out the writing team with our previous producing/writing partner, Laura Heine. Once the writers were well into the series, we called on one of the DP's we had worked with before, Jake (Rapp) who we knew would really be great with the mockumentary style, and he brought on his Gaffer, Manda Mikala.

AR: They are both editors and he's a colorist. Together, they really helped to shape the style of the show.



You’ve got some funny people it in with you, tell us about the casting?

BB: Well we knew that Tawny (Kitaen) would make the perfect "Rachel" in addition to working behind the scenes with us, so that was a no-brainer!

AR: Oh this was a fun one for sure! There were so many really great actors and actresses that we were able to read for this-they all made it very difficult!

BB: Especially coming from the performer's side, we like to work with the actors in the audition so they can really play with the comedy and character quirks we were looking for.

AR: Actually, we had originally auditioned Raphaella (Dreyer) for "Caroline," but on a hunch we had her read the "Lisa" pregnancy reveal from Episode 8- she just had us on the floor laughing she was so funny! We knew she was our "Lisa."



Did you set out to make a series that parents could identify with or one that makes them feel better about their own parenting skills?

BB: Honestly, we set out to do a little bit of both!

AR: That's why we never saw this as anything but mockumentary in style. This way, (hopefully) parents can identify with the families when we see them in their "real" daily lives or confessionals outside of group, but maybe feel a little better about where they are as parents when the characters are in group sessions and talking about falling flat as parents or offering constructive advice. Ultimately, I've seen so much parent-on-parent criticism (and even from NON-parents, which is the worst!), and there's no ONE way to do it. That was the motivation behind the group-therapy aspect of the show: support and empathy.



The two of you have worked together before, so tell us about your collaboration process?

BB: We each excel in different areas of filmmaking, but what makes us a really great team is that there's no ego or anything, there's only the passion of creating the best possible product we can with the resources we have to work with.

AR: We really do balance each other's strengths and weaknesses and have a symbiotic creative process. Generally speaking though, he's the idea guy and I'm the implementer (I have a love-hate relationship with paperwork and organization!).



Best advice you actually followed?

AR: Best advice I ever followed came from Bryan actually! I had been trained as a performer, and never thought about producing or directing, and in all of my other jobs in the industry I had always done everything (and I mean EVERYTHING) for everyone else. When we first met on another project, Bryan said "Why don't you just do it yourself -- do it FOR yourself..." Mind. Blown. I've never looked back...

BB: For me it's something my dad always used to say: "Life starts right outside of your comfort zone," meaning it is really only your own fear that can ever hold you back.

Biggest piece of advice you wish you would have followed?

BB: I wish I would have understood that earlier!

AR: Ditto!



Did you ever think about giving up on the project and what stopped you?

AR: Nope! I can be a very stubborn person-if I really want something, I go for it.

BB: Actually, we were asked to push the project in favor of another project we were working on, but if we had pushed we wouldn't have been able to have Ginger play the role of Claire due to her approaching due date-that was just never going to happen!



Lastly…where do you go from here?

BB: For “Mom’s Anonymous,” we'd love the show to find an audience and be able to bring everyone back for a season 2 and extend the series.

AR: For us as filmmakers, we have quite a few things coming up in 2019 and are excited to see where this next year takes us!

CLICK HERE to watch "Mom's Anonymous" on YouTube