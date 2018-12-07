Exclusive Clip From TOUGH GUY: THE BOB PROBERT STORY

We do not do a love of sports related cinema content here but Tough Guy The Bob Probert Story is about hockey so it is our patriotic duty to oblige it.

Canadian hockey player Bob Probert was one of the toughest bastards the league has seen and will ever see. His fights, especially his bouts with mighty mite Tie Domi, are the stuff of legend. His sudden death eight years was a emotional hit on the league and fans everywhere.

Here in Canada, Geordie Day's documentary Tough Guy The Bob Probert Story will air on Superchannel on December 14th. We have accepted the offer to share an exclusive clip with you today from that doc.