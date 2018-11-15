TRANSMISSION // AWARD-WINNING SHORT ON 35MM // WATCH NOW

"WELCOME TO BRITANNIA. TOGETHER WE STAND ALONE."

WRITTEN & DIRECTED by Varun Raman & Tom Hancock

PRODUCTION COMPANY: PARALLEL MADNESS

CAST: James Hyland, Michael Shon, Kelby Keenan

DOP: Thomas Shawcroft

EDITOR: Darrin Brading

TELEVISION SEQUENCE: Gaia Borretti, Rosie Carmichael & Daisy Mann-Peet

PRODUCTION DESIGN: Alec Walker

COSTUME DESIGN: Layan Nourouz

COLOURIST: Toby Tomkins

SCORE: Nick Sutton

SOUND DESIGN: Seb Bruen

SOUND MIX: Harry Platford

TITLES: Morgan Beringer

VFX: Will Evans, Chris Keller, Sami Cheikh

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Tom Hancock, Varun Raman, Thomas Shawcroft, Dominique Unsworth

PRODUCER: Peter Robinson

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS: Ian Pons Jewell, Layan Nourouz, Tim Harrison

Shot in the UK on Fuji and Kodak 35mm film stock

Official Selection:

INTERNATIONAL PREMIERE AT FANTASIA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, 21ST EDITION, 2017

FLICKERS' RHODE ISLAND INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL (VORTEX)

L'ÉTRANGE FESTIVAL

BRUSSELS INTERNATIONAL FANTASTIC FILM FESTIVAL

DC SHORTS FILM FESTIVAL & SCREENPLAY COMPETITION

JAMESON CINEFEST MISKOLC INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

OXFORD FILM FESTIVAL

CHATTANOOGA FILM FEST

ShorTS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL

RIVER BEND FILM FESTIVAL

KERRY FILM FESTIVAL

TWIN PEAKS UK FESTIVAL

HORRIBLE IMAGININGS FILM FESTIVAL

FILMQUEST FILM FESTIVAL

Awards:

SPECIAL JURY AWARD (SCIENCE FICTION) at WORLDFEST HOUSTON

THE FILM EMPIRE'S DIVERSITY MENTORSHIP CONTEST

"Superb, superb, superb." // Ian Pons Jewell

"Exquisitely shot, chillingly performed. A dystopian fever dream with echoes of Brazil and A Clockwork Orange." // Ben Steiner

"Visually creative and stimulating, anchored by a superb performance from James Hyland, TRANSMISSION brings classic dystopian cinema to the modern era." // Screen Anarchy

"TRANSMISSION is a chilling psychodrama in which a trapped protagonist’s only refuge is his battered imagination. The results are deliriously disorienting – and announce the arrival of some formidable filmmaking talents." // Projected Figures

"TRANSMISSION bubbles. The short film twists you around and gets in your belly as well as your head." // Devon & Cornwall Film

"The result is disorienting and utterly hypnotic. TRANSMISSION isn’t the sort of film you necessarily understand on first viewing. Yet it’s one you definitely feel, like a series of punches to the gut." // Horror Cult Films

"TRANSMISSION is David Lynch meets Stanley Kubrick." // Diegesis Magazine

