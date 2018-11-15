TRANSMISSION // AWARD-WINNING SHORT ON 35MM // WATCH NOW

"WELCOME TO BRITANNIA. TOGETHER WE STAND ALONE."
WRITTEN & DIRECTED by Varun Raman & Tom Hancock
PRODUCTION COMPANY: PARALLEL MADNESS
CAST: James Hyland, Michael Shon, Kelby Keenan
DOP: Thomas Shawcroft
EDITOR: Darrin Brading
TELEVISION SEQUENCE: Gaia Borretti, Rosie Carmichael & Daisy Mann-Peet
PRODUCTION DESIGN: Alec Walker
COSTUME DESIGN: Layan Nourouz
COLOURIST: Toby Tomkins
SCORE: Nick Sutton
SOUND DESIGN: Seb Bruen
SOUND MIX: Harry Platford
TITLES: Morgan Beringer
VFX: Will Evans, Chris Keller, Sami Cheikh
EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS: Tom Hancock, Varun Raman, Thomas Shawcroft, Dominique Unsworth
PRODUCER: Peter Robinson
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS: Ian Pons Jewell, Layan Nourouz, Tim Harrison
Shot in the UK on Fuji and Kodak 35mm film stock
Official Selection:
INTERNATIONAL PREMIERE AT FANTASIA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL, 21ST EDITION, 2017
FLICKERS' RHODE ISLAND INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL (VORTEX)
L'ÉTRANGE FESTIVAL
BRUSSELS INTERNATIONAL FANTASTIC FILM FESTIVAL
DC SHORTS FILM FESTIVAL & SCREENPLAY COMPETITION
JAMESON CINEFEST MISKOLC INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
OXFORD FILM FESTIVAL
CHATTANOOGA FILM FEST
ShorTS INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL
RIVER BEND FILM FESTIVAL
KERRY FILM FESTIVAL
TWIN PEAKS UK FESTIVAL
HORRIBLE IMAGININGS FILM FESTIVAL
FILMQUEST FILM FESTIVAL
Awards:
SPECIAL JURY AWARD (SCIENCE FICTION) at WORLDFEST HOUSTON
THE FILM EMPIRE'S DIVERSITY MENTORSHIP CONTEST
More festivals, awards, production stills, behind the scenes, directors' statement and more:
transmission35mm.com/
"Superb, superb, superb." // Ian Pons Jewell
"Exquisitely shot, chillingly performed. A dystopian fever dream with echoes of Brazil and A Clockwork Orange." // Ben Steiner
"Visually creative and stimulating, anchored by a superb performance from James Hyland, TRANSMISSION brings classic dystopian cinema to the modern era." // Screen Anarchy
"TRANSMISSION is a chilling psychodrama in which a trapped protagonist’s only refuge is his battered imagination. The results are deliriously disorienting – and announce the arrival of some formidable filmmaking talents." // Projected Figures
"TRANSMISSION bubbles. The short film twists you around and gets in your belly as well as your head." // Devon & Cornwall Film
"The result is disorienting and utterly hypnotic. TRANSMISSION isn’t the sort of film you necessarily understand on first viewing. Yet it’s one you definitely feel, like a series of punches to the gut." // Horror Cult Films
"TRANSMISSION is David Lynch meets Stanley Kubrick." // Diegesis Magazine
Full cast and crew: imdb.com/title/tt6089010/