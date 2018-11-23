Music video: ZECOND COMING - "Thorns" (Idaho Thorns - The Bride of Blood)

ZECOND COMING - "Thorns" is the story of Idaho Thorns - The Bride of Blood who is about to get married when suddenly her guests transform into a horde of flesh eating zombies.
The video is an homage to horror comics from the 50s-60s and so is the music. "Thorns" oozes vibes from 1960s traditional Rock 'n Roll. It's a blend of Roy Orbinson, Elvis and Tom Jones.
This is Jonas Wolcher (creator of New Swedish Genre Cinema) first real Rock 'n Roll music video. It was shot May 2017 in Floda, Sweden.
Starring: Ida Karolin Johansson, Ric Ochet, J, Revelvis, Cissi Lijemalm, Christer Blomgren, Malte Aronsson, Malake Masassi, The Per, Gustav Ljungdahl
Creepy effects: Gustav Ljungdahl
Makeup: Malake Masassi, Jonas Wolcher
Sound: Daniel Lundqvist
Camera, Picture Work, Magic and Cuts: David Erik Nilsson
Director: Jonas Wolcher
Weels by: Billie Biscayne, Thomas
Thanks to
Ulf Nilsson
TCB Cafe
Garveriet Floda
