Martial Arts Action Star Paul Mormando Signs With Silverstone Entertainment.

EXCLUSIVE: S ilverstone Entertainment has signed Martial Arts Star Turned Actor Paul Mormando. Mormando is excited to step up his game with his new management team at Silverstone. Joining the eclectic roster of stars including Golden Globe winning actor Tom Sizemore, Emmy Award Nominated Composer George Clinton and World Boxing Icon Manny Pacquiao.

Silverstone Entertainment Ceo Mike Quinn says “Silverstone is pleased to welcome actor and producer Paul Mormando to our client roster. His works have shown a talented lead player on the rise within the U.S. and abroad in recent years. Impressively, Paul is tough as nails on-camera and off, and he will certainly pair well with us here. We are all truly excited about Paul and look forward to growing his brand into the future!”