TIGER MILK: Altered Innocence Acquires U.S. Rights

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
TIGER MILK: Altered Innocence Acquires U.S. Rights
Our new friends at Altered Innocence have acquired another European title (having recently acquired the French neo-giallo Kinfe + Heart) for theatrical release in 2019. Altered Innocence picked up Ute Wieland's coming of age drama Tiger Milk (Tigermilch). We have your first look at their new trailer for the release, which you will find below the official announcement. 
 
Altered Innocence has picked up U.S. rights to Ute Wieland's German box office hit “Tiger Milk.” The film follows two best friends; Nini and Jameelah. Like most 14-year old girls they just want to drink tiger milk, run around Berlin, and lose their virginity to cute boys, but Jameelah's family begins to face deportation to Iraq which threatens to ruin their friendship. A theatrical release is planned for 2019. 
 
The deal was negotiated between Frank Jaffe from Altered Innocence and Chantal Chateauneuf from Celluloid Dreams.
 
Synopsis:  Best friends Nini and Jameelah are 14 years old. Summer has begun and Berlin is their playground. Sticky lipped and heavy-eyed from drinking tiger milk; a mix of passion fruit, milk and brandy, they flirt and use their innocent charm for fun. This summer, It’s going to happen –sex and true love with Nico and Lukas. But growing up also means pain: they witness a murder, run into some disappointments and Jameelah and her mum are threatened with deportation back to Iraq. Tender and funny, tragic and shocking, this explosive story is about leaving childhood behind – ready or not!  

