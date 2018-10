TIGER MILK: Altered Innocence Acquires U.S. Rights

Tiger Milk (Tigermilch). We have your first look at their new trailer for the release, which you will find below the official announcement. Our new friends at Altered Innocence have acquired another European title ( having recently acquired the French neo-giallo Kinfe + Heart ) for theatrical release in 2019. Altered Innocence picked up Ute Wieland's coming of age drama). We have your first look at their new trailer for the release, which you will find below the official announcement.

Altered Innocence has picked up U.S. rights to Ute Wieland's German box office hit “Tiger Milk.” The film follows two best friends; Nini and Jameelah. Like most 14-year old girls they just want to drink tiger milk, run around Berlin, and lose their virginity to cute boys, but Jameelah's family begins to face deportation to Iraq which threatens to ruin their friendship. A theatrical release is planned for 2019.

The deal was negotiated between Frank Jaffe from Altered Innocence and Chantal Chateauneuf from Celluloid Dreams.