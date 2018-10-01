CARVED: Watch Justin Harding's Huluween Film Fest Competition Entry

It is October 1st and the spooky season has kicked off everywhere. Streaming service Hulu has started its own Huluween programming which includes a short film competition. Not only are we feeling spooky but also very patriotic so when we found out that Justin Harding was the lone Canadian in Hulu's Film Fest competition we knew we had to share his short Carved with you tonight.

And just by watching you are helping Justin stand a chance of winning it all. Views count as votes so the more you watch it the more chances Justin has to win. Watch it once, tell a friend. Watch it again, tell another friend. Watch it as many times as you can, even if you only have two friends.

No stranger to the concept of terror-and-children, Justin’s HULUWEEN entry, Carved, once again features a seemingly innocuous subject matter turned on its head. Hulu’s hosting our first ever Film Fest competition with 8 up-and-coming filmmakers making spooky shorts that you can watch right here! The short with the most views as well as a vote from a surprise celebrity judge will win 10k and will be featured on all Hulu social media on October 31st. Watch if you dare! ( Hulu YouTube

Justin, who is part of The Bokeh Collective, premiered his critically acclaimed Latched, at TIFF 2017, and continues to tour at festivals. His other short Kookie from 2016, the short film about an evil clown cookie jar, toured extensively as well.