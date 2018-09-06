THE RAINBOW EXPERIMENT: Slamdance Avant-Drama Goes to Gravitas

If you've been digging the weirder, bolder side of American Indies circa 2018ish, namely Josepheine Decker's stupendously stirring Madeline's Madeline, than you may want to keep your eye out for Christina Kallas' The Rainbow Experiment. Preposed as a jarring 21st century Rashomon, and set in a high school, Kallas' film is a dark and playful ensemble piece that looks to skew the depths of the soul for those cracks of truth. Following an LA premiere with the Slamdance Cinema Club on October 28th, Gravitas Ventures will release Kallas' second feature on DVD/Blu-ray, and on demand in the U.S., on December 7th.



At the time of its Slamdance premiere Screen Anarchy's own Dr. Shelagh Rowan-Legg had this to say about Kallas' work: "The Rainbow Experiment gives us a (sadly) not unsurprising, but important view of a atypical day in the life of a high school, an eye to the often near-impossible task of educating (often reluctant and difficult) teenagers while maintaining good relations with parents and satisfying the administration."

Working its way across the fest circuit, from Cleavland to Moscow, you can get a sense of Kallas' curious vision ahead of the film's home release with the trailer, viewable below.