The Department Q Cops Return In JOURNAL 64

With the adaptations of Jussi Adler-Olsen's Department Q novels breaking box office records in Denmark - where previous entries The Keeper Of Lost Causes, The Absent One, and A Conspiracy Of Faith were all huge hits - it comes as no surprise to see stars Nikolaj Lie Kaas and Fares Fares take on the parts of cold case cops once again for the upcoming Journal 64.

Christoffer Boe (Reconstruction, Beast, Everything Will Be Fine) takes over the director's chair this time with the story revolving around a series of disappearances in 1987. Boe brings some of his favorite supporting actors along for the ride - yep, that's Nicolas Bro tucked away in the trailer because it just wouldn't be a Boe movie without him - but the real star here, as with all of these, are the noir overtones and interplay between the two leads. Take a look at the trailer below!