An Episode Version of Paul Davis' THE BODY Premieres at LA Film Fest Tonight, on Hulu in October

You may recall that around four years ago director Paul Davis shared with the world , for one day only, his Melies d'Or winning short film. It then went on to live, only in our memories, as one of the best Halloween themed short films created.

Well, boy howdy, it turns out that others took notice of Davis' film, particularly horror powerbroker Jason Blum, and enlisted the director to turn The Body into a full episode for a new series called Into The Dark. Created for online streaming service Hulu by Jason Blum and his Blumhouse Television studio the series will feature one new episode each month and Davis' The Body will premiere on Hulu on October 5th. But not before it has its world premiere at the LA Film Festival tonight.