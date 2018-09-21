An Episode Version of Paul Davis' THE BODY Premieres at LA Film Fest Tonight, on Hulu in October

Well, boy howdy, it turns out that others took notice of Davis' film, particularly horror powerbroker Jason Blum, and enlisted the director to turn The Body into a full episode for a new series called Into The Dark. Created for online streaming service Hulu by Jason Blum and his Blumhouse Television studio the series will feature one new episode each month and Davis' The Body will premiere on Hulu on October 5th. But not before it has its world premiere at the LA Film Festival tonight.

The first episode of the Into the Dark series - "The Body" - is a story about a sophisticated hitman with a cynical view on modern society who finds his work made more difficult when he has to transport a body on Halloween night, but everyone is enamored by what they think is his killer costume. "The Body" stars Tom Bateman and Rebecca Rittenhouse, written by Paul Fischer and Paul Davis and is directed by Paul Davis.

Into The Dark is a first of its kind year-round horror event series from prolific, award-winning producer, Jason Blum's independent TV studio Blumhouse Television. The Hulu Original Series includes 12 self-contained episodes, with a new episode premiering each month. The Body premieres exclusively on Hulu, October 5th, 2018.