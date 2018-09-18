First Look: New Still Released From Film Set Of Garry Pastore and David Arquette In the New Danny A. Abeckaser Film 'APALACHIN'

Shooting in Newburgh, Danny A Abeckaser's movie stars David Arquette, Garry Pastore, Jennifer Espisito and Robert Davi.

New York - The New Mob Film Titled 'Apalachin' is currently shooting in Newburgh. Apalachin is an indie feature being directed by Danny A. Abeckaser, who also co-wrote the script with Jon Carlo. The film is based on a 1957 true story following local trooper Ed Croswell (Arquette), who foils the plans of mobster Vito Genovese, who organized 50 of his friends and colleagues to converge upon the rural town of Apalachin in upstate New York for a summit. Croswell's actions unknowingly exposed the mob to the American public and changed the face of Law enforcement forever.