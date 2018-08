The Dutch Camera Japan Festival 2018 Reveals Its Great Line-up

September is almost upon us, and here in The Netherlands it doesn't just mean the arrival of Autumn and a downturn in the weather, but also that the Camera Japan Festival will soon start. Beginning in Rotterdam and moving a week later to Amsterdam for its last few days, it's a Dutch festival celebrating Japanese culture in general and Japanese films in particular.For me, it's one of my three yearly festival highlights, and it provides me with a chance to see anime in a cinema, join lectures on Japanese subjects, and enjoy some great food and drink.You can check out this year's complete line-up of films and events on the Camera Japan website ( here ), but I've already spotted some highlights! There's a selection of anime-shorts by Yamamura Koji, there's a midnight screening of(hailed by many as the funniest film this year), a retrospective honoring Nakagawa Nobuo (which includes), Sato Shinsuke's brilliant, Sono sion's, Yamazaki Takashi's...Outside of the screenings, sake-tasting and matcha-making is also back this year, and there are several expositions regarding this year's theme: the supernatural, and specifically the Yokai, Japanese spirits...Check out the programme, and feel free to recommend me something!(Camera Japan runs from the 26th of September till the 7th of October.)