SACRED HEART: Exclusive Scene From Aussie Thriller, On VOD DVD And Blu Today

Kosta Nikas' revenge thriller from Australia, Sacred Heart, is available today on VOD/DVD and BluRay from Gravitas Ventures. Screen Anarchy has been given an exclusive clip to share with you. From what we understand this is at the very beginning of the scene but it pretty much sums up how Robert (Kipan Rothbury) feels about clergy.

Sacred Heart chronicles the journey of a religious man, who rejects God and his faith, after the tragic death of his pregnant wife and then challenges the Devil. He receives a visit from his priest, who pushes him to question his own beliefs. The Priest turns out to be a mirror of his own insanity, pushing the boundaries between heaven and hell. David Field, Kipan Rothbury (‘’Water Rats”) and Lizzie Schebesta (Sleeping Beauty) star in a Kosta Nikas film.